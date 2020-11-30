Police identify Central Texas woman killed in weekend rollover

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Police Monday identified a woman who was killed in a rollover accident Saturday morning in Bellmead as Kadeshah Proctor, 26, of Waco.

The accident, involving a 2014 Ford Expedition and a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu, happened at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Loop 340.

Proctor, the driver of the Malibu, died at the scene.

The Expedition overturned in the crash and ended up on its roof.

The driver, a 38-year-old Riesel woman, was taken to a local hospital after she was freed from the wreckage of the SUV.

She had serious injuries.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.