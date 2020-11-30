Waco: Cyber Monday shopping important for local store

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The days after Thanksgiving are full of deals and discounts, even for local businesses.

One shop in Waco is taking advantage of its first Cyber Monday, thanks to changes made after the pandemic forced nonessential businesses to close temporarily earlier this year.

The Gift Horse owner Cassie Rowntree said the COVID-19 pandemic and closure was shocking for them, and the store needed to find new ways to keep going.

During the six weeks the shop was closed, Rowntree said her family worked to build a new website for the store.

Rowntree said it was a lot of work to get the website up and running, but it’s been exciting for them to have another way to sell items in the Waco area, and even beyond.

“It’s working fantastic,” Rowntree said.

“We were surprised, and again very excited. We have shipped from Massachusetts, to Florida, out to Arizona and California.”

Rowntree said this time of year, right before the holidays, is crunch time for them and other local businesses.

She said now is a great time to support local shops, especially after all they’ve been through during the pandemic.

“It’s very important, I mean for our business, every business in this shopping center, every business in this community,” Rowntree said.

“It’s just this time of year, and especially after everything that we’ve gone through this year.”

Rowntree said The Gift Horse has gotten a lot of support through the online shopping, and it’s something that will stick around, even after the pandemic.

