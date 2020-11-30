Advertisement

Waco ISD holds free COVID testing

With school districts concerned about students and staff returning from the Thanksgiving...
With school districts concerned about students and staff returning from the Thanksgiving holiday with COVID-19, Waco ISD decided to provide free testing Sunday afternoon.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With school districts concerned about students and staff returning from the Thanksgiving holiday with COVID-19, Waco ISD decided to provide free testing Sunday afternoon.

The testing was approved by the TEA and was held at G.Q. Carver Middle School from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Students and staff were given a free drive-thru test, with results coming back in a few hours.

Anyone that tested positive was contacted immediately upon results coming in.

Organizers say more than 200 tests were given in just a few short hours.

Waco ISD Director of Health Services Rhiannon Settles says especially with the holiday and winter breaks ahead, they’re expecting a rise in cases and want to be as prepared as possible.

“We’ll test on campuses and all of our nurses have test kits in their clinics so they can test students and staff there,” she said.

“Then, each week, we’ll put together something similar to this and we’ll continue drive-thru testing as long as we have the supplies available.”

The district says they’ll continue to administer tests going into next year.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Covid-19 announcement.
As COVID-19 hospitalizations spike, McLennan Co. scales back to 50% occupancy
police
Local fisherman finds man dead
File Graphic
Local man dies after being ejected from vehicle during rollover
Local high school shifts to remote instruction as active COVID19 cases rise
Due to the cold and wet conditions over the weekend, the Homestead Fair has been postponed to...
Waco: Homestead Fair delayed a week

Latest News

One of the largest Christmas tree farms in Central Texas announced Sunday that they are closing...
Local tree farm sold out, shuts down for season
Free COVID-19 testing will resume in McLennan County Monday.
Free COVID-19 testing resumes
(File)
Local woman killed in rollover
The 'Buddy Bench' at Dr. Joseph A. Fowler Elementary School in Killeen was reported stolen this...
Killeen: ‘Buddy bench’ stolen from local elementary school