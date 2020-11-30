Waco ISD holds free COVID testing

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With school districts concerned about students and staff returning from the Thanksgiving holiday with COVID-19, Waco ISD decided to provide free testing Sunday afternoon.

The testing was approved by the TEA and was held at G.Q. Carver Middle School from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Students and staff were given a free drive-thru test, with results coming back in a few hours.

Anyone that tested positive was contacted immediately upon results coming in.

Organizers say more than 200 tests were given in just a few short hours.

Waco ISD Director of Health Services Rhiannon Settles says especially with the holiday and winter breaks ahead, they’re expecting a rise in cases and want to be as prepared as possible.

“We’ll test on campuses and all of our nurses have test kits in their clinics so they can test students and staff there,” she said.

“Then, each week, we’ll put together something similar to this and we’ll continue drive-thru testing as long as we have the supplies available.”

The district says they’ll continue to administer tests going into next year.

