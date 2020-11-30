Advertisement

‘We gave it our best shot,’ area district says as it suspends on-campus instruction

The Bremond ISD is switching to remote instruction for the remainder of the week after more than 120 students and staff were out sick Monday.
The Bremond ISD is switching to remote instruction for the remainder of the week after more than 120 students and staff were out sick Monday.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BREMOND, Texas (KWTX) – The Bremond ISD is switching to remote instruction for the remainder of the week after more than 120 students and staff were out sick Monday.

And the suspension of on-campus instruction could last longer than that.

“I fully expect our numbers to continue to rise so there is a good chance that we will be remote until after the Christmas break, but we will not make that call until Friday,” the post said.

“We want you to be prepared. We do not have enough subs to cover classes or enough bus drivers to run routes. This is NOT what we want to do but feel like it is best for the health of our staff and students,” the post said.

