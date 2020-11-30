Advertisement

Woman found dead outside building on Texas university campus

By Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police were investigating Monday after a woman was found dead outside a building on the University of Houston campus.

Authorities say the woman was older and was not connected to the university.

A maintenance worker found the woman just after 9 a.m. Monday and notified university police.

Houston firefighters and police also responded.

A Houston officer recognized the woman as a homeless residents, authorities said.

No immediate signs of physical trauma were found, police said, and it’s possible the woman, who was wearing a long-sleeve sweatshirt, died of natural causes.

Additional clothing and other belongings were found nearby.

Temperatures were in the 40s overnight in the Houston area.

