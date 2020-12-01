2020 Classroom Champions: Vanguard’s Erik and Karch Knoll

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vanguard’s Erik and Karch Knoll, twin brothers, are classroom champions.

Karch is a strong student and an accomplished tennis player. He has plans tp play tennis in college. He is also the senior class president and founder of Vanguard’s inaugural esports team.

Erik Knoll is a 4.0 dedicated student and athlete. He is an accomplished cross country runner as well as a professional disc golfer. He raised money to have a disc golf course installed on campus and founded the disc golf club.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.