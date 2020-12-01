Another Cold Front Arrives Tomorrow With Some Rain

Temperatures across Central Texas are among the coldest they’ve been since the beginning of the year but we’re expecting to warm up this afternoon before another cold front comes crashing through during the day Wednesday. Morning temperatures in the 20s and low 30s, with wind chills in the teens and 20s, will warm quickly today thanks to lots of sunshine. We’ll be in the 50s by lunch time with upper 50s returning late today. Our next cold front arrives tomorrow but we’ll be feeling the changes to our weather late tonight. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the mid 40s but should warm into the upper 40s and low 50s by sunrise Wednesday morning. As we approach sunrise, a few isolated showers may form near and especially east of I-35.

Rain chances have increased Wednesday across Central Texas but not everyone will see high rain chances. (KWTX)

The best potential for rain comes after sunrise tomorrow as numerous to widespread showers (and maybe a rumble of thunder) may form. We are expecting a tight gradient of rainfall across Central Texas. Rain is almost certain east of I-35 but is a lot less likely west of Highway 281. Wednesday’s cold front will push the rain out of our area west-to-east during the afternoon and we should all be dry by 3 PM. Rainfall totals range from a quarter inch near I-35 to potentially as high as an inch near I-45. West of Highway 281, rain totals may only amount of a tenth of an inch if any at all. Morning temperatures in the 40s and low 50s will likely warm into the mid 50s tomorrow ahead of the front and may drop a few degrees as the front passes through. We’ll spend a few days in the low 50s Thursday and Friday, but 60s are back in the forecast this weekend and through much of next week. Another storm system could potentially move through late this weekend or late next week, but forecast model data is quite split on to whether or not these systems even form.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.