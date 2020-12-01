Area game wardens investigate after two does shot, dumped along rural road

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas game wardens are investigating after someone shot two does and then dumped the deer off along a rural road in Freestone County.

The two does were discovered Saturday morning along FCR 196 off FM 416.

“It is possible they were tagged and when suspects realized it was no longer doe season, the tags were removed and the does were dumped,” authorities said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Antlerless deer are in season from Nov. 7 to Nov. 22 by hunting license tag or Managed Lands Deer Program (MLDP) tag and from Nov. 23 to Jan. 3 by MLDP tag only.

The Managed Lands Deer program was created “to foster and support sound management and stewardship of native wildlife and wildlife habitats on private lands in Texas.”

Landowners may enrolled in the program’s harvest or conservation options may take advantage of extended seasons and “liberalized harvest opportunities.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact one of the county’s two game wardens, David McMillen at (903) 390-0320 or Shawna Poole at (903) 388-8970.

