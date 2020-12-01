Advertisement

Area-Wide Freeze Likely Tonight

Widespread Sub-Freezing Temperatures Expected
By Brady Taylor
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The combination of clear skies, light winds, and dry air will lead to a very cold night across Central Texas. Most of us will drop into the 20s overnight, and some locations will dip into the mid-20s. Winds will stay pretty light most of the night, but we could see wind chills dip into the upper 10s in a few locations.

South winds will quickly return Tuesday afternoon and may gust to near 25 MPH in advance of our next storm system arriving Wednesday. Tuesday’s south winds will boost temperatures into the upper 50s (and even some low 60s) Tuesday afternoon, but that’s still a handful of degrees below the average of 62°. Wednesday’s storm system swings through during the morning hours and likely sparks some rain near and especially east of I-35. For McLennan and Bell Counties, rain chances are only near 30% with rainfall totals expected to be below a quarter-inch. Rainfall totals in Falls, Limestone, Freestone, Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties will be a bit higher and could approach a half-inch before the front clears the area shortly after midday. Wednesday’s front brings us another reinforcing shot of cooler air and we’re expecting morning temperatures to stay near freezing through Saturday morning with afternoon highs Thursday and Friday barely reaching 50°.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms, exercise...
As COVID-19 hospitalizations spike, McLennan, other counties scale back to 50% occupancy
A fisherman found the body Sunday morning. (File)
Man whom boater found dead along Brazos River identified
Police Monday identified a Central Texas woman who was killed in a weekend rollover. (File)
Police identify Central Texas woman killed in weekend rollover
File Graphic
Local man dies after being ejected from vehicle during rollover
Police were investigating Monday after a woman was found dead outside a building on the...
Woman found dead outside building on Texas university campus

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Monday Evening FastCast
Greenhouse gas emissions in the European Union have been reduced by 24% compared to 1990...
Report: EU greenhouse gas emissions down 24% since 1990
FastCast
Tuesday Morning Will Be The Coldest In Nearly 11 Months!
Even this time of year, it's important to stay active.
Great ways to enjoy winter during a pandemic