Area-Wide Freeze Likely Tonight

The combination of clear skies, light winds, and dry air will lead to a very cold night across Central Texas. Most of us will drop into the 20s overnight, and some locations will dip into the mid-20s. Winds will stay pretty light most of the night, but we could see wind chills dip into the upper 10s in a few locations.

South winds will quickly return Tuesday afternoon and may gust to near 25 MPH in advance of our next storm system arriving Wednesday. Tuesday’s south winds will boost temperatures into the upper 50s (and even some low 60s) Tuesday afternoon, but that’s still a handful of degrees below the average of 62°. Wednesday’s storm system swings through during the morning hours and likely sparks some rain near and especially east of I-35. For McLennan and Bell Counties, rain chances are only near 30% with rainfall totals expected to be below a quarter-inch. Rainfall totals in Falls, Limestone, Freestone, Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties will be a bit higher and could approach a half-inch before the front clears the area shortly after midday. Wednesday’s front brings us another reinforcing shot of cooler air and we’re expecting morning temperatures to stay near freezing through Saturday morning with afternoon highs Thursday and Friday barely reaching 50°.

