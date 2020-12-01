Belton: ‘Tree of Angels’ held with families socially distanced

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of families came to the Bell County Expo Center Monday for the 17th annual ‘Tree of Angels’ to honor the memories of violent crime victims.

The event was hosted by the Bell County Crime Victims Coalition.

For Wayne Rourke, being able to honor his son’s memory meant everything.

“We miss him dearly and it seems like every year, it doesn’t go away,” he said.

Rourke’s son, Army Veteran Michael Vanlandingham, was murdered in 2018. His burnt body was found by firefighters along a small road in Belton.

Rourke remembered his son’s memory with a special ornament, thinking of the many memories of a life way too short.

“We went to NASCAR a couple of times and he used to love NASCAR,” he said.

“He was good kid. A real good kid. He never got in trouble. We’re supposed to go before him and it’s just hard going through every year without him.”

The threat of COVID-19 has forced organizers of many yearly events and memorials to cancel this holiday season.

The ‘Tree of Angels’ was the only one in the state held in-person.

Coalition Chairman Jill McAfee says when thinking about the victims honored by the tree, she felt she wouldn’t be able to honor them, virtually.

“We felt like the victims and families needed to be able to hang their angel themselves,” she said.

To keep everyone safe, the event was held for eight hours, as families covered with face masks, coming and placing the ornament on the tree before leaving.

“This was the best way we could come up with to keep everybody safe and still be able to put their hands on their angel, carry it to the tree and put it on where they want it to be.”

Allowing the family’s to safely remember their loved one this Christmas, a feeling that Rourke says he’ll forever cherish.

“I’m glad they share our loved ones with the world,” he said.

“They let the world know about how many people become crime victims and the families that suffer from it every year.”

For any families that couldn’t come this year, an ornament for their loved one was still placed on the tree.

A special musical tribute was also posted on the coalition’s Facebook page.

