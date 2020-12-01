Advertisement

Copperas Cove: Porch pirate may be linked to additional thefts

A porch pirate caught on camera last month stealing a package from a porch in Copperas Cove may be linked to mail thefts in another part of the city.(Copperas Cove Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A porch pirate caught on camera last month in Copperas Cove may be linked to mail thefts in another part of the city.

The woman stole a package from the porch of a home in a Cove neighborhood.

She drove off in a small silver SUV.

Two additional cases of mail theft were reported in the House Creek subdivision, police said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“We are not sure if the cases are related,” police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Det. Schaefer at (254) 547-8222, Ext. 6894.

