Copperas Cove: Porch pirate may be linked to additional thefts
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A porch pirate caught on camera last month in Copperas Cove may be linked to mail thefts in another part of the city.
The woman stole a package from the porch of a home in a Cove neighborhood.
She drove off in a small silver SUV.
Two additional cases of mail theft were reported in the House Creek subdivision, police said in a Facebook post Tuesday.
“We are not sure if the cases are related,” police said.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Det. Schaefer at (254) 547-8222, Ext. 6894.
