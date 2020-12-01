Advertisement

Hearne: Portions of State Highway 6 closed temporarily

Portions of State Highway 6 will be closed temporarily through Thursday in Hearne while crews...
Portions of State Highway 6 will be closed temporarily through Thursday in Hearne while crews replace a railroad crossing. (File)(KXII)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HEARNE, Texas (KWTX) – Portions of State Highway 6 in Hearne will be closed temporarily from Tuesday through Thursday while Union Pacific crews replace or repair the railroad crossing between the Sonic restaurant at 207 North Market St. and the Hearne Railroad Museum at 139 West 9th St.

Traffic will be detoured around the crossing while work is underway.

“Please slow down and watch for these signs,” the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

