Advertisement

Killeen: City offers utility assistance to residents affected by the pandemic

The City of Killeen has dedicated CARES Act funds to provide utility payment assistance to...
The City of Killeen has dedicated CARES Act funds to provide utility payment assistance to residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.(KCRG)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen has dedicated CARES act funds to provide utility payment assistance to residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications are accepted online and in person at the Utility Collections Building at 210 West Avenue C.

To qualify for assistance, applicants must be residents of Killeen “and must have experienced loss of employment, reduction in hours of employment, furlough, inability to work because of quarantine or a related situation resulting from COVID-19,” the city said Tuesday.

The assistance is available only for City of Killeen water, sewer and garbage bills and fees and may be provided for expenses incurred since March 27.

As much as $300 in assistance is available or as much as six months of utility bills, whichever amount is less.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fisherman found the body Sunday morning. (File)
Man whom boater found dead along Brazos River identified
Liberty Hill head coach Jeff Walker died Tuesday, surrounded by family.
Longtime Central Texas football coach dies after 8-year battle with cancer
Police Monday identified a Central Texas woman who was killed in a weekend rollover. (File)
Police identify Central Texas woman killed in weekend rollover
Fifteen more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 died over the long holiday weekend.
COVID-19 didn’t take a break over the holiday weekend; area death toll rises to more than 500
Police were investigating Monday after a woman was found dead outside a building on the...
Woman found dead outside building on Texas university campus

Latest News

Due to COVID-19, the Trees for Troops giveaway for military families will be held in a...
Fort Hood: Trees for Troops drive-thru coming Dec. 11th
The state reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the Central Texas count rose...
State reports record number of new COVID-19 cases; area count rises by more than 500
The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle drive looks a little different from past drives amid a...
Annual Red Kettle drive forced to change because of lack of change amid pandemic
salvation army
Salvation Army will take your cash, your change or your time and talent
The tournament runs from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lacy Point boat ramp on Lake Waco,...
Waco: Weekend fishing tournament benefits Toys for Tots