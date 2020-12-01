Killeen: City offers utility assistance to residents affected by the pandemic

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen has dedicated CARES act funds to provide utility payment assistance to residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications are accepted online and in person at the Utility Collections Building at 210 West Avenue C.

To qualify for assistance, applicants must be residents of Killeen “and must have experienced loss of employment, reduction in hours of employment, furlough, inability to work because of quarantine or a related situation resulting from COVID-19,” the city said Tuesday.

The assistance is available only for City of Killeen water, sewer and garbage bills and fees and may be provided for expenses incurred since March 27.

As much as $300 in assistance is available or as much as six months of utility bills, whichever amount is less.

