Killeen: KISD free meal service continues through end of school year

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen ISD announced Tuesday it will continue to serve free breakfasts and lunches to all of its students through the end of the school year after the U.S. Department of Agriculture provided additional funding to extend the program beyond Dec. 18.

Children through the age of 18 may receive free meals on regular school days until May 27 at all KSID campuses.

Holidays and weekends aren’t included.

Virtual learners may continue to pick up meals from their home campuses at designated times.

Beginning on Jan. 6, adult meal prices will rise to $2.75 for breakfasts and $4.75 for lunches.

In August, when the district transitions from the Summer Food Service Program to the National School Lunch Program, adult lunch prices will drop to $4.25.

