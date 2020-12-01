Eight local residents, pets, escape from burning house into bitter cold

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Eight Temple residents and their pets escaped into the bitter night cold after fire broke out in the attic of their house, next to the chimney.

The fire was reported at around 8:25 p.m. Monday at 2009 Stagecoach Trail.

Heavy smoke was coming from the gables of the home when the first crews arrived.

The fire was contained within about 20 minutes, but the house was damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

