Local man robbed at gunpoint; 2 suspects sought by police

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police are investigating an armed robbery Monday evening in the 800 block of North Main Street.

At about 8 p.m., police spoke with a man who said he was hit in the head by what he believed to be a firearm.

Police said the victim sustained minor injuries and did not require medical attention

Police said both suspects were wearing hoodies, red and black in color.

The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.

Anyone with additional information should call the department at 254-298-5500.

