Longtime Central Texas football coach dies after 8-year battle with cancer

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KWTX) – Phillip Jeffrey Walker, who was head football coach from 2008 to 2014 at Rogers High School, died Tuesday surrounded by his wife, two daughters, brothers and mother after an 8-year battle with cancer.

It is with great sadness that Rogers ISD learned this morning of the passing of Coach Jeff Walker. Coach Walker has... Posted by Rogers ISD on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Walker was head coach and athletic director in the Liberty Hill ISD in Williamson County at the time of his death.

Liberty Hill ISD superintendent, Steven Snell, sent a message to Walker Monday in which he said, “This place is better because you were here and these kids are much better because you coached, improved them loved them and built champions!”

Walker first joined the Liberty Hill staff in 2004 and served as offensive coordinator from 2004 to 2007, helping Liberty Hill win back-to-back Class 3A state championships in 2006 and 2007.

From 2008 to 2014, Walker’s teams were 59-13 at Rogers and averaged more than 50 points a game.

He returned to Liberty Hill in 2015 as a teacher at Liberty Hill Junior High School and in 2017 was named head coach and athletic director.

In his second season he took Liberty Hill back to the state championship game.

His team is 8-0 and headed into the playoffs this season.

“Regardless of the challenges he may have had along the way, he never gave up,” the Liberty Hill ISD said in a press release Tuesday.

“He rarely missed practices despite enduring painful side effects,” the district said.

“He was a fighter with a passionate drive who set high expectations for those around him and continually raised the bar.

Today, Panther Nation is mourning the loss of one of our own. #LHChampion Posted by Liberty Hill ISD on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

