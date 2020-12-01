Advertisement

Mayor in southern U.S. signs executive order declaring racism a public health crisis

Louisville mayor Greg Fischer
Louisville mayor Greg Fischer((Source: Louisville Metro Government))
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WAVE) - Louisville mayor Greg Fischer signed an executive order declaring racism a public health crisis on Tuesday.

The executive order addresses seven key factors the Mayor’s Office cites as the city’s racial equity challenges, which include public safety, children and families, Black employment, Black wealth, housing and neighborhood investment, health and voting.

The decision to make the order was made, “In light of the tragic death of Breonna Taylor and recognizing the imperative need to address the impacts of racism and dismantle systemic racism.”

An Advancing Racial Equality for Black Louisville action plan lists steps including, recruiting a police chief to build a culture of guardianship and corresponding budget reallocation, implementing findings from the Louisville Metro Police Department review, investing in youth capacity and job readiness and assisting small Black-owned businesses with access to capital and support.

