Pro-law enforcement billboards go up in Central Texas

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The holidays can be tough for everyone including police, however, this year law enforcement officers in McLennan County have at least a couple reasons to be cheerful.

A two-month fundraiser supporting police came to fruition this month.

Two Woodway women were wanting pro-police signs along I-35, but they couldn’t raise enough money in time, so they settled for digital billboards at two high-traffic intersections in Waco.

Millie Woods and Jane Britt hope all of the county’s 1,000 or so law enforcement officers get to see them over the next month.

Woods, 87, says she’s a longtime supporter of law enforcement.

“At my age, I have lived a long time and realize how very important our law enforcement is and I would like everybody to support our law enforcement, and that’s what this is all about,” said Woods.

Since September, she and Britt have raised more than $11,000 to show how the local community feels about law enforcement.

“We want to thank everyone who contributed, this is truly a community effort,” said Britt. “Having these signs out just might encourage other communities to come together and do the same thing.”

The billboards--one at Valley Mills Dr. and Bosque Blvd. and another at New Rd, and Franklin Ave.--read: ‘McLennan County citizens strongly support law enforcement.’

“They went big and they definitely never gave up on this one,” said Bret Crook, Chief of the Woodway Public Safety Department.

Crook says, with the pandemic, the signs mean even more.

“This is kind of special in a way because, with COVID, we haven’t gotten to do a lot of community policing events, a lot of our events have been cancelled, so to get this thrown back up for everyone to see is really a great community effort by the citizens back towards us,” he said.

Although the ‘defund police’ movement appears to have lost some steam, Woods and Britt are going to continue to raise funds to show local police how they feel in case it gains momentum again.

“Disbanding the police is not an option in this county,” said Woods. “As long as I draw breath, I’ll be fighting that if it ever comes up.”

Law enforcement officers and the public can check out the billboards through Dec. 23.

