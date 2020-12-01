Salvation Army will take your cash, your change or your time and talent

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The Waco Salvation Army says with the pocketbooks of potential donors taking a hit from COVID-19, there are more ways to give than just monetarily on this Giving Tuesday.

Diana Barrett, the public relations director and volunteer coordinator for the Salvation Army in Waco, says fewer shoppers passing by red kettles this year means fewer donations so the nonprofit is getting creative in hopes of getting people involved even if they don’t have cash to donate.

“There are most definitely fewer physical shoppers in the store so less foot traffic so that decrease is hurting us and then of course the financial impact of the pandemic for people who might just otherwise reach in and grab some change, they’re struggling as well,” Barrett said.

If you can’t write a check or drop some spare change in a kettle, the Salvation Army says you can give of your time, talent or other treasures.

The group is in dire need of volunteers for a number of different jobs, including bell ringers who stand outside of stores at 20-plus locations six days a week in Central Texas.

Barrett says finding volunteers to ring the bell has been challenging this year because of the looming threat of COVID-19, but insists that the nonprofit is following all safety precautions to keep volunteers safe.

“A big challenge is having volunteers this year,” Barrett said.

“We are doing it very safely with masks and social distancing but people are still hesitant or don’t have the time because maybe they now have kids at home and are just trying to piece together other things.”

Volunteers are also needed at the nonprofit’s thrift store to help stock items and hang clothing, Barrett said, as well as to help serve and prepare take-out meals at the Salvation Army’s Community Kitchen.

“We serve meals 365 days a year,” Barrett said.

Another creative option for Giving Tuesday this year is making Christmas cards to be given out to those in need at the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Day Meal.

The Salvation Army also hopes to pass out new socks, underwear, hats and gloves and other winter wear on Christmas Day.

The Salvation Army is also in need of donations of clothing and other items to sell at its thrift store or to give to residents in need.

George’s is offering to donate 10% of proceeds from meals for diners who mention the Salvation Army Tuesday.

Donations may also be made online or may be mailed to 4721 W. Waco Drive, Waco, TX 76710.

The Waco Salvation Army is also sponsoring a virtual Rescue Christmas Run to help raise money for its annual holiday efforts.

