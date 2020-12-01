Advertisement

Salvation Army will take your cash, your change or your time and talent

By Julie Hays
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The Waco Salvation Army says with the pocketbooks of potential donors taking a hit from COVID-19, there are more ways to give than just monetarily on this Giving Tuesday.

Diana Barrett, the public relations director and volunteer coordinator for the Salvation Army in Waco, says fewer shoppers passing by red kettles this year means fewer donations so the nonprofit is getting creative in hopes of getting people involved even if they don’t have cash to donate.

“There are most definitely fewer physical shoppers in the store so less foot traffic so that decrease is hurting us and then of course the financial impact of the pandemic for people who might just otherwise reach in and grab some change, they’re struggling as well,” Barrett said.

If you can’t write a check or drop some spare change in a kettle, the Salvation Army says you can give of your time, talent or other treasures.

The group is in dire need of volunteers for a number of different jobs, including bell ringers who stand outside of stores at 20-plus locations six days a week in Central Texas.

Barrett says finding volunteers to ring the bell has been challenging this year because of the looming threat of COVID-19, but insists that the nonprofit is following all safety precautions to keep volunteers safe.

“A big challenge is having volunteers this year,” Barrett said.

“We are doing it very safely with masks and social distancing but people are still hesitant or don’t have the time because maybe they now have kids at home and are just trying to piece together other things.”

Volunteers are also needed at the nonprofit’s thrift store to help stock items and hang clothing, Barrett said, as well as to help serve and prepare take-out meals at the Salvation Army’s Community Kitchen.

“We serve meals 365 days a year,” Barrett said.

Another creative option for Giving Tuesday this year is making Christmas cards to be given out to those in need at the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Day Meal.

The Salvation Army also hopes to pass out new socks, underwear, hats and gloves and other winter wear on Christmas Day.

The Salvation Army is also in need of donations of clothing and other items to sell at its thrift store or to give to residents in need.

George’s is offering to donate 10% of proceeds from meals for diners who mention the Salvation Army Tuesday.

Donations may also be made online or may be mailed to 4721 W. Waco Drive, Waco, TX 76710.

The Waco Salvation Army is also sponsoring a virtual Rescue Christmas Run to help raise money for its annual holiday efforts.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fisherman found the body Sunday morning. (File)
Man whom boater found dead along Brazos River identified
Liberty Hill head coach Jeff Walker died Tuesday, surrounded by family.
Longtime Central Texas football coach dies after 8-year battle with cancer
Police Monday identified a Central Texas woman who was killed in a weekend rollover. (File)
Police identify Central Texas woman killed in weekend rollover
Fifteen more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 died over the long holiday weekend.
COVID-19 didn’t take a break over the holiday weekend; area death toll rises to more than 500
Police were investigating Monday after a woman was found dead outside a building on the...
Woman found dead outside building on Texas university campus

Latest News

Due to COVID-19, the Trees for Troops giveaway for military families will be held in a...
Fort Hood: Trees for Troops drive-thru coming Dec. 11th
The state reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the Central Texas count rose...
State reports record number of new COVID-19 cases; area count rises by more than 500
The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle drive looks a little different from past drives amid a...
Annual Red Kettle drive forced to change because of lack of change amid pandemic
salvation army
Salvation Army will take your cash, your change or your time and talent
The tournament runs from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lacy Point boat ramp on Lake Waco,...
Waco: Weekend fishing tournament benefits Toys for Tots