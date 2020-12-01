Shot fired near local high school

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – Temple High School was placed on lockout briefly Tuesday after someone fired a single shot nearby.

Police received several calls just after 10 a.m. Tuesday about the gunshot, which was fired in the area of West Barton Avenue and North 31st Street just south of Wildcat Stadium.

“Officers were advised that an unknown suspect fired a single shot and fled in what was possibly a red Jeep,” police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said in a press release.

The school was placed on lockout for about 10 minutes

Further details weren’t available.

