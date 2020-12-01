Six killed in head-on Texas highway crash identified

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Department of Public Safety officials have released the identities of the six people killed in a crash near Snyder on Friday.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Friday on US 180, 10 miles west of Snyder.

Officials say one vehicle was eastbound and the other was westbound.

The westbound vehicle veered into the eastbound lanes, crashing head-on into the other vehicle, according to DPS.

Larry A. Jaramillo, 27, of Snyder, Crystal A. Flores, 25, of Snyder and 2-year-old John L. Jaramillo were in the eastbound vehicle and all died at the scene.

All were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The westbound vehicle was carrying six passengers at the time of the crash.

Sai V. Lingamaneni, 26 of Malvern was taken to UMC in Lubbock for his injuries.

Megmana Gangarapu, 26, of Irving was taken to Covenant Hospital in Lubbock with injuries.

Mounika Gouni, 29, of Irving was taken to UMC with injuries.

Narsima Gouni, 57, of Irving, Laxmi Gouni, 48, of Irving and Bharathreddy Gouni, 26, of Bridgeport were all killed in the crash.

Only the driver of the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.