Suspect in death of former UH football player held here; bonds total more than $1.2 million

Devion Michael Hurtado is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a former...
Devion Michael Hurtado is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a former University of Houston football player.(Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect in a deadly Houston shooting remained in the McLennan County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling more than $1.2 million.

Devion Michael Hurtado, 23, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of former University of Houston football player Ka’Darian Smith, 22.

Smith was shot early in the morning of Nov. 4 on the 12th floor of the apartment complex in which he lived in Houston.

He was pronounced dead at Ben Taub General Hospital.

On Nov. 17, police released surveillance video of several suspects in the shooting, two of whom, investigators said, may live in the Waco area.

Three days later Hurtado was arrested on an unrelated felony warrant after a traffic stop.

He was charged with capital murder on Nov. 25.

“Other individuals seen in video released by detectives have been identified with no additional charges filed at this time, police said in a press release Monday.

Bond on the capital murder charge was set at $1 million.

He’s also held on Waco warrants charging theft, the bonds on which total $260,000.

Smith, a Spring High School graduate, played for Houston from 2016 to 2019.

