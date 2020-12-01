Temple Police Department Responds to Aggravated Robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -Temple Police Officers are investigating a robbery that occurred Monday evening in the 800 block of North Main Street.

At about 8 p.m. Monday, TPD received a call that a male victim had been robbed at gunpoint. The victim advised he was hit in the head by what was believed to be a firearm. The victim sustained minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

The two suspects were described as a black male wearing a black hoodie and a black male wearing a red hoodie.

TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident. Anyone with additional information should call the department at 254-298-5500.

