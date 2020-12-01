Advertisement

Temple Police Department Responds to Aggravated Robbery

TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the robbery
Temple Police Officers are investigating a robbery that occurred Monday evening in the 800...
Temple Police Officers are investigating a robbery that occurred Monday evening in the 800 block of North Main Street.(KWTX)
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -Temple Police Officers are investigating a robbery that occurred Monday evening in the 800 block of North Main Street.

At about 8 p.m. Monday, TPD received a call that a male victim had been robbed at gunpoint. The victim advised he was hit in the head by what was believed to be a firearm. The victim sustained minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

The two suspects were described as a black male wearing a black hoodie and a black male wearing a red hoodie.

TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident. Anyone with additional information should call the department at 254-298-5500.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms, exercise...
As COVID-19 hospitalizations spike, McLennan, other counties scale back to 50% occupancy
A fisherman found the body Sunday morning. (File)
Man whom boater found dead along Brazos River identified
Police Monday identified a Central Texas woman who was killed in a weekend rollover. (File)
Police identify Central Texas woman killed in weekend rollover
File Graphic
Local man dies after being ejected from vehicle during rollover
Police were investigating Monday after a woman was found dead outside a building on the...
Woman found dead outside building on Texas university campus

Latest News

File Graphic
Local man robbed at gunpoint; 2 suspects sought by police
FastCast
Brady's Monday Evening FastCast
Dozens of families came to the Bell County Expo Center Monday for the 17th annual ‘Tree of...
Belton: ‘Tree of Angels’ held with families socially distanced
Runners pray for Waco
Runners gather to mark end of month-long virtual ‘Run, Pray Waco’ event