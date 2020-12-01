Texas cold case investigators try to unravel 30-year-old murder mystery

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The reward for information leading to an arrest has been increased to $6,000 as Texas cold case investigators try to unravel the 30-year-old mystery of the murder of a woman who has never been identified.

A pipeline construction crew found the woman’s remains in dense brush on March 2, 1992 on a ranch on FM 2678 about four miles east of Refugio.

She had no identification.

Investigators recovered her clothing, including a long coat, black leotards, a short black dress, a red belt, white knee-high boots at a red earring.

An autopsy revealed she had been shot to death.

Forensic experts determined the woman was white or Hispanic, between the ages of 20 and 35, and about 5 feet 3 inches in height.

Her remains had been at the isolated site for as long as three years before the construction crew found them.

To be eligible for the cash reward, tips must be submitted by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted through the Texas Rangers cold case website.

