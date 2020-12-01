Advertisement

Texas county jail inmate’s escape was short-lived

Jeremiah Stevenson, 39, used the fire extinguisher and hose to escape through a fifth-floor...
Jeremiah Stevenson, 39, used the fire extinguisher and hose to escape through a fifth-floor window at the Lon Evans Corrections Center in Fort Worth.(Jail photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Authorities say an inmate at a North Texas county jail used a fire extinguisher and a fire hose to escape before being quickly captured on Tuesday.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate, Jeremiah Stevenson, 39, used the fire extinguisher and hose to escape through a fifth-floor window at the Lon Evans Corrections Center in Fort Worth at around 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Stevenson was captured about 20 minutes after his escape.

Authorities say Stevenson was injured during his escape and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

He’s been jailed since May on a list of charges including aggravated robbery, evading arrest and indecent exposure.

An escape charge was added to the list Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fisherman found the body Sunday morning. (File)
Man whom boater found dead along Brazos River identified
Liberty Hill head coach Jeff Walker died Tuesday, surrounded by family.
Longtime Central Texas football coach dies after 8-year battle with cancer
Police Monday identified a Central Texas woman who was killed in a weekend rollover. (File)
Police identify Central Texas woman killed in weekend rollover
Fifteen more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 died over the long holiday weekend.
COVID-19 didn’t take a break over the holiday weekend; area death toll rises to more than 500
Police were investigating Monday after a woman was found dead outside a building on the...
Woman found dead outside building on Texas university campus

Latest News

Due to COVID-19, the Trees for Troops giveaway for military families will be held in a...
Fort Hood: Trees for Troops drive-thru coming Dec. 11th
The state reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the Central Texas count rose...
State reports record number of new COVID-19 cases; area count rises by more than 500
The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle drive looks a little different from past drives amid a...
Annual Red Kettle drive forced to change because of lack of change amid pandemic
salvation army
Salvation Army will take your cash, your change or your time and talent
The tournament runs from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lacy Point boat ramp on Lake Waco,...
Waco: Weekend fishing tournament benefits Toys for Tots