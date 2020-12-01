Advertisement

Texas girl, 15, has been missing for three weeks

Haley Pritchett was last seen walking out of her home close to midnight on Nov. 10.
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Paris Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for three weeks.

Police say Haley Pritchett is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has straight long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen walking out of her home close to midnight on Nov. 10 and was wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark leggings and was carrying a purple backpack.

Police say she has a history of running away, but has always returned after a few days.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Paris Police Detective David Whitaker at (903) 737-4135.

