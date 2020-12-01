Two arrested after local game room robbed at gunpoint

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Franklin Derek Cepeda Camacho, 40, and Courtney Michelle Maldonado, 31, both of Killeen, were in the Bell County Jail Tuesday after they were arrested Monday on warrants charging aggravated robbery stemming from an armed holdup at a Killeen game room.

Maldonado was held on bonds totaling $231,400 on the aggravated robbery charge and a long list of unrelated misdemeanor offenses and a state jail felony drug possession charge.

Camacho’s bond had not been set Tuesday evening, according to online jail records.

The charges stem from a robbery reported just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 17 at the Lucky Treasures Game Room at 4302 East Rancier Ave.

The victim told officers a man wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head and a mask on his face entered the business, produced a handgun and demanded cash.

The man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police determined a woman drove the getaway vehicle.

