Advertisement

Two arrested after local game room robbed at gunpoint

Courtney Michelle Maldonado (left) and Franklin Derek Cepeda Camacho were charged in connection...
Courtney Michelle Maldonado (left) and Franklin Derek Cepeda Camacho were charged in connection with the Nov. 17 robbery.(Jail photos)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Franklin Derek Cepeda Camacho, 40, and Courtney Michelle Maldonado, 31, both of Killeen, were in the Bell County Jail Tuesday after they were arrested Monday on warrants charging aggravated robbery stemming from an armed holdup at a Killeen game room.

Maldonado was held on bonds totaling $231,400 on the aggravated robbery charge and a long list of unrelated misdemeanor offenses and a state jail felony drug possession charge.

Camacho’s bond had not been set Tuesday evening, according to online jail records.

The charges stem from a robbery reported just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 17 at the Lucky Treasures Game Room at 4302 East Rancier Ave.

The victim told officers a man wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head and a mask on his face entered the business, produced a handgun and demanded cash.

The man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police determined a woman drove the getaway vehicle.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fisherman found the body Sunday morning. (File)
Man whom boater found dead along Brazos River identified
Liberty Hill head coach Jeff Walker died Tuesday, surrounded by family.
Longtime Central Texas football coach dies after 8-year battle with cancer
Police Monday identified a Central Texas woman who was killed in a weekend rollover. (File)
Police identify Central Texas woman killed in weekend rollover
Fifteen more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 died over the long holiday weekend.
COVID-19 didn’t take a break over the holiday weekend; area death toll rises to more than 500
Police were investigating Monday after a woman was found dead outside a building on the...
Woman found dead outside building on Texas university campus

Latest News

Due to COVID-19, the Trees for Troops giveaway for military families will be held in a...
Fort Hood: Trees for Troops drive-thru coming Dec. 11th
The state reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the Central Texas count rose...
State reports record number of new COVID-19 cases; area count rises by more than 500
The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle drive looks a little different from past drives amid a...
Annual Red Kettle drive forced to change because of lack of change amid pandemic
salvation army
Salvation Army will take your cash, your change or your time and talent
The tournament runs from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lacy Point boat ramp on Lake Waco,...
Waco: Weekend fishing tournament benefits Toys for Tots