Waco: Weekend fishing tournament benefits Toys for Tots

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The Toys for Tots Catfishing Tournament, an annual event sponsored by Fish On Texas, which is based in Waco, but has followers around the world, will help ensure needy Central Texas youngsters will find toys under the tree on Christmas morning.

The tournament runs from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lacy Point boat ramp on Lake Waco, and registration begins at 5 a.m.

“We have three divisions, bank fishing, youth and boat fishing,” Fish On Texas member Danny Tinsley said.

“We have prizes and championship belts to give out in each division,” he said.

“Including ugly fish,” he added.

Each will pay a fee to enter and is asked to bring at least one new and unwrapped toy.

“It’s for the kids and the community around here. People don’t get out much these days and we’re just glad we can do this for Toys for Tots and the kids. They just don’t always get what they want for Christmas. Hopefully this year we can make that happen.” Tinsley said.

At last year’s tournament a fisherman reeled in an 82-pound Blue Cat, which is a lake record.

Information is available on the group’s Facebook page.

