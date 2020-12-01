Waco: When the temperature drops, fire calls may rise

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department said home heating is a leading cause of fire in the winter, and space heaters are a big safety issue.

Lt. Keith Guillory said space heaters should never be plugged into extension cords.

He said extension cords can wear out when used with space heaters, causing them to catch fire.

Also, space heaters should be kept at least three feet away from anything that could catch on fire, Guillory said.

Guillory said it’s also important to have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, which are the first line of defense in the home.

“Once a fire happens in your home, the fire spread happens very quickly inside the construction these days, so we want people to be aware of what’s going on, making sure you keep combustibles away from heat sources.”

