Woman injured in Thanksgiving Day golf cart accident dies at local hospital
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) – A woman injured in a golf car accident on Thanksgiving Day on Blackberry Road in Salado has died at a local hospital.
The 40-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, suffered head injuries in the accident last Thursday afternoon.
She was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where she died on Sunday.
