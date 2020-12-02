Advertisement

40-foot ‘leg lamp’ honors iconic Christmas movie

An inflatable statue similar to a lamp made famous by the classic film “A Christmas Story” is...
An inflatable statue similar to a lamp made famous by the classic film “A Christmas Story” is being displayed in Chickasha, Oklahoma.(Source: KOCO via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHICKASHA, Okla. (CNN) – An Oklahoma town is displaying a “leg lamp” similar to the one from the classic film “A Christmas Story,” except this one is 40 feet tall.

The inflatable statue is part of the annual Festival of Light in Chickasha, which is about 40 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

The idea is the brainchild of a local economic council official. He said he hopes it gives travelers a good reason to stop in Chickasha.

The festival, which also includes a 70-foot Christmas tree, will continue through the end of the month.

