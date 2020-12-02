Advertisement

A Baylor Christmas

Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Every year, our campus celebrates the Christmas season by enjoying a wonderful musical performance from The Baylor Symphony Orchestra and combined choirs from the Baylor School of Music.

This year, we are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Baylor School of Music! This is a tremendous milestone for the Baylor family, and especially for our faculty, staff, and students in the School of Music.

Over the last century, the Baylor School of Music has educated thousands of students, preparing them both for lives of musicianship and artistry and lives of leadership and service.

The Baylor School of Music has also hosted hundreds of distinguished musicians from around the world for recitals, colloquia, competitions, ensembles, concert series, and more.

We are so proud of our School of Music for reaching this momentous milestone, and we’re excited that you have joined us for this special Anniversary edition of A Baylor Christmas.

This award-winning Central Texas musical tradition is sure to bring tidings of comfort and joy to your family.

We know that this year, the Christmas message of hope is more fitting than ever. As 2020 finally comes to an end, let us reflect on the message of peace, hope, and love that marks the Christmas season.

From Jones Concert Hall, this is “A Baylor Christmas!”

KWTX

  • SUNDAY 12/20 @ MIDNIGHT
  • THURSDAY 12/24 @ 10:35PM
  • FRIDAY 12/25 @ 6A

CW12

  • SUNDAY 12/20 @ 3P
  • THURSDAY 12/24 @ 9:30P
  • FRIDAY 12/25 @ 8A

