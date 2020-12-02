Advertisement

Annual Red Kettle drive forced to change because of lack of change amid pandemic

By Drake Lawson
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle drive looks a little different from past drives amid a surging pandemic and a nationwide shortage of pocket change, but the bells are ringing and shoppers seem to be responding.

“It appears they are still giving which speaks to the heart of the community,” Waco Salvation Army volunteer David Skelton said Tuesday.

Skelton tries to make it out to his normal spot in Woodway every chance he gets, encouraging people to donate.

“We are seeing high unemployment rates and we are seeing people really in need,” Skelton said.

“It is extremely important to give.”

Some residents are still dropping cash and change into the familiar Red Kettles, while others are scanning a bar code on the sides of the kettles to donate online.

“We found out a lot of people actually aren’t using cash, they are using other forms of payment,” Skelton said.

Information about ways to donate and ways to help is available on the Waco Salvation Army’s website.

