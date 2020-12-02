Central Texas man charged in death of battered infant

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KWTX) - Cedar Park police arrested a man Wednesday on a warrant stemming from the death of an 8-month-old baby in July who suffered “extensive physical trauma.”

Miguel Angel Gonzalez, 25, was in the Travis County Jail Wednesday afternoon charged with injury to a child or elderly or disabled person with intent to cause serious bodily injury or serious mental deficiency.

His bond was set at $200,000, according to online records.

The infant was found dead on July 19 inside an apartment at 11908 Anderson Mill in Cedar Park.

“An autopsy conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed extensive physical trauma to the infant both externally and internally,” police said in a press release Wednesday.

Investigators determined Gonzalez wasn’t the biological father, but did live with the baby’s mother “and considered himself the infant’s stepfather,” police said.

