Central Texas man indicted in shooting that left woman dead

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Chance Anthony Harrison, 48, was named in an indictment Wednesday charging murder (repeated offender) in connection with the death of a woman in shooting in September in Killeen.

Emma Jones, 43, was shot on Sept. 19 at a home in the 2600 block of Lewis Street in Killeen.

She was flown in critical condition to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where she died on Sept. 21.

Harrison, whom authorities described as armed and dangerous, was arrested on Sept. 24 in Dallas by members of the U.S. Marshal Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the North Texas Fugitive Task Force.

He remains in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

