Central Texas woman sentenced to prison in federal child pornography case

Lydia Brynn Christensen, 33, of Temple, who pleaded guilty on June 2 to charges of possession and distribution of child pornography was sentenced Wednesday to more than 15 years in federal prison. (MGN/file)(KWTX)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lydia Brynn Christensen, 33, of Temple, who pleaded guilty on June 2 to charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, including images of a girl younger than 2 “engaged in sexually explicit conduct with an adult male,” was sentenced Wednesday to more than 15 years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Alan Albright also ordered Christensen to pay $11,000 in restitution to her victims and to spend 10 years on supervised release after she completes the sentence.

She was arrested on Nov. 7, 2019, a little more than two months after a federal search warrant was executed at her home on Aug. 30, 2019 and her cellphone was seized.

“A subsequent search of the phone revealed the presence of numerous images and videos depicting child pornography,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

“Also, authorities discovered numerous communications on the phone whereby Christensen had transmitted and received child pornography.”

Christensen, who had remained in custody since her arrest, could have been sentenced to as much as 20 years in prison on each of the two counts.

