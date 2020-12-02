‘Christmas is going to happen,’ Central Texas Toys for Tots organizer says

(KWTX) – The U.S. Marine Corps, the Salvation Army and KWTX are working to collect about 40,000 toys to ensure needy children throughout Central Texas find gifts under the tree on Christmas morning, but Toys for Tots organizers have a little more than a week to complete the task amid a pandemic that’s transformed the holiday season.

Almost 2,000 families have signed up in McLennan County alone.

“There are lots of children that are very uncertain about what’s going on,” Salvation Army Major April Taylor said.

“One thing we want to give them is clarity and certainty that life goes on, and Christmas is going to happen.”

“The window of time that we have is really short because Thanksgiving was late this year,” Taylor said.

“So we really only have until December 11 to get this all completed and everything needs to be back in.”

Since the late 1940s the Marine Corps program has assisted families nationwide who are struggling financially.

The Salvation Army and KWTX partner with the Marines to help collect toys every year.

Toys may be dropped off at the KWTX studios at 6700 American Plaza in Waco and at businesses throughout Central Texas.

Cash donations may be made online.

Taylor says there’s a particular need for toys for boys and girls ages 10 to 12.

Gift suggestions

Children ages 0 to 2:

Leap frog learning toys, books, shape sorters, numbers and alphabet cards, puzzles with pegs, light up toys, baby monitor

Boys ages 3 to 4:

Paw Patrol, Pokemon, wrestlers, superheroes, puzzles, books, coloring books and markers, dinosaurs and dinosaur games, small sports balls

Girls ages 3 to 4:

Peppa Pig, Barbies, dolls with strollers, play kitchens, play food, play dishes, play jewelry, princess dolls and books, dress up shoes and clothes, play make-up, unicorns, rainbow anything

Boys ages 5 to 6:

Cars, Hot Wheels, race track, trains, Spiderman, Batman, board games, drags, Paw Patrol, Legos (none with small pieces) Play-Doh kits, card games

Girls ages 5 to 6:

Peppa Pig, Barbies, baby dolls with strollers, play kitchens, play good, play dishes, play jewelry, princess dolls and books, dress up shoes and clothes, play make-up, unicorns, Play-Doh kits, LOL dolls, JoJo Siwa hair bows, hair brush and comb sets, dance party microphones, coloring books, markers.

Boys ages 7 to 8:

Legos, Hot Wheels and race tracks, remote control cars and trucks, trains, sports balls and equipment, slime, science kits, books, markers and coloring books, nerf guns, Zoomer Doggie, board and card games

Girls ages 7 to 8:

Barbies, princess items, JoJo Siwa items, dance party microphones, LOL dolls, unicorns, nail polish kits for kids, puzzles, Legos

Boys ages 9 to 10:

Legos, Hot wheels and race tracks, remote control cars and trucks, trains, sports balls and equipment, books, markers and coloring books, Nerf guns, Zoomer Doggie, board and card games

Girls ages 9 to 10:

LOL Dolls, coloring books and markers, books, Disney dolls, Barbies, JoJo Siwa items, unicorns, nail polish kits, puzzles, Lego, diaries, make-up kits, slime, craft kits, hair kits, glitter painting, any type of crafts

Boys ages 11 to 12:

Sports balls (especially football and soccer balls), remote cards, drones, headsets, Lego (harder kits), Nerf guns (big ones), skateboards, ball caps, Frisbees, board games

Girls ages 11 to 12:

Nail polish kits, puzzles, Lego, diaries, make-up kits, hair kits, slime, craft kits, white boards with markers, glitter painting, Uno, Skipbo, board games

