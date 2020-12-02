COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 200 in McLennan County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The COVID-19 death toll rose to 203 Wednesday in McLennan County with the deaths of five more residents diagnosed with the virus.

The state is sending a refrigerator trailer to Waco to serve as a temporary morgue, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said during a virtual news conference Wednesday.

“I do believe this is still a time for hope,” Meek said.

“More positive news continues to come out regarding vaccines... the Office of Emergency Management continues to develop plans for vaccines.”

Another 141 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the county, Waco-McLennan County Health District officials said, increasing the total to 14,672.

Of the total 803 cases are active and a record 104 patients are hospitalized, 19 of them on ventilators.

Officials Wednesday reported 17 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, two cases in the McLennan County Jail, and 142 active cases in schools in the county.

