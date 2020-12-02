Advertisement

Didi Richards return featured on ESPN as SVP’s ‘Best Thing I Saw Today’

Baylor vs. South Florida
Baylor vs. South Florida(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
By Darby Brown
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor’s Didi Richards returning to the court and overcoming her spinal nerve injury was the best thing ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt saw on Tuesday.

He featured videos from Didi’s recovery as well as some big plays in the Lady Bears game against South Florida.

Didi struggled to walk just five weeks ago. Last night she posted 4 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and 1 block.

