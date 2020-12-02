Didi Richards return featured on ESPN as SVP’s ‘Best Thing I Saw Today’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor’s Didi Richards returning to the court and overcoming her spinal nerve injury was the best thing ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt saw on Tuesday.

He featured videos from Didi’s recovery as well as some big plays in the Lady Bears game against South Florida.

ICYMI:



DiDi Richards returning to the floor last night was @notthefakeSVP’s “Best Thing I Saw Today” on @SportsCenter last night.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/3f86NBPAGz — Baylor Lady Bears (@BaylorWBB) December 2, 2020

Didi struggled to walk just five weeks ago. Last night she posted 4 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and 1 block.

