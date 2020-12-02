First shipment of COVID-19 vaccines due in Texas in less than 2 weeks

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines is due in Texas in less than two weeks, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday.

The initial allotment of more than 1.4 million doses from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should begin arriving in the state during the week of Dec. 14, Abbott said, and will be distributed to qualifying providers to be administered on the basis of vaccine distribution principles developed by the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.

Additional shipments are expected in January.

“The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” Abbott said.

“As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.