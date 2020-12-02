Advertisement

First shipment of COVID-19 vaccines due in Texas in less than 2 weeks

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines is due in Texas in less than two weeks.
The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines is due in Texas in less than two weeks.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines is due in Texas in less than two weeks, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday.

The initial allotment of more than 1.4 million doses from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should begin arriving in the state during the week of Dec. 14, Abbott said, and will be distributed to qualifying providers to be administered on the basis of vaccine distribution principles developed by the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.

Additional shipments are expected in January.

“The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” Abbott said.

“As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Public Safety Tuesday identified the six people who died in the head-on...
Six killed in head-on Texas highway crash identified
Liberty Hill head coach Jeff Walker died Tuesday, surrounded by family.
Longtime Central Texas football coach dies after 8-year battle with cancer
The woman was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where she died on Sunday.
Woman who died at local hospital after golf cart accident identified
Police received several calls just after 10 a.m. Tuesday about the gunshot, (Photo by Sam...
Shot fired near local high school
The fire was reported at around 8:25 p.m. Monday at 2009 Stagecoach Trail in Temple.
Eight local residents, pets, escape from burning house into bitter cold

Latest News

Michael Harper, 56, died Tuesday evening at a Tyler area hospital.
COVID-19 claims the life of 24th state prison system employee
In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser puts on personal...
Nurses wanted: Swamped hospitals scramble for pandemic help
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Britain OKs Pfizer vaccine and will begin shots within days
Members of the White House coronavirus task force suggest mask mandates and local lockdowns...
Stay home for the holidays or get tested twice, CDC urges