Fort Hood: Trees for Troops drive-thru coming Dec. 11th

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Due to COVID-19, the Trees for Troops giveaway for military families will be held in a drive-thru style on December 11.

Rick Dungey with the Spirit Christmas Foundation says while he’s proud that FedEx and several military installations were able to make the event work this year, he can’t help but feel for the many service men and women still deployed overseas.

“I admit, there was a point this summer where I wasn’t sure we were gonna be able to pull this off,” he said.

“This year, we’re not able to send trees overseas. While we can’t send trees to troops deployed outside the U.S., we know that at a lot of the bases, especially the one’s that handpick which families will get a tree, a lot of times they do that selection based upon deployments.”

The trees will be distributed to more than 70 military installations across the U.S.

At Fort Hood, MWR Chief of Community Recreation Brandi Crist says more than 500 trees will be handed out next Friday, an all-time record.

“We’re actually deciminating vouchers and when you pick up your voucher, you’re given a time-frame to come pick-up your tree,” she said.

“That way, we can maintain traffic flow and make sure we don’t have a lot of crowding.”

Providing many struggling military families with holiday cheer in a year that’s had little to cheer about.

“We want to make sure we provide that opportunity to as many junior enlisted as possible and if we have additional trees, we’ll be happy to provide them to families of higher ranks,” she said.

“We’re just trying to make sure that everyone has a good Christmas season.”

Vouchers are currently available from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. weekdays at the BOSS HQS for E1-E4 Soldiers and Families until December 4.

After December 4, military active duty or dependent identification card holders may obtain a voucher while supplies last.

For complete details on this program, families can visit the MWR website.

