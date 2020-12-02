Advertisement

Local police officers grow, shave beards for cancer

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:35 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Several Central Texas police departments took part in ‘No Shave November’, some by joining the ‘Beard It Up’ campaign to raise money for childhood cancer.

After a month of scruff, the beards finally came off Tuesday for officers in the City of West.

“If I would have kept going, I could have been Santa Clause,” joked West Police Chief Darryl Barton.

Barton wasn’t a fan of the beard, but he’s a big fan of helping others--something he says is needed this year more than ever, even if it’s a little uncomfortable and harder to see under a facemask.

“It gives officers the opportunity to do something they don’t normally do: grow a full beard,” said Barton.

For the second year, the Chief suspended his department’s no-beard policy for the month of November to join the campaign raising money for childhood cancer.

“We’re a part of ‘Team Brock’ which is the Central Texas portion of the chapter for The Cure Starts Now,” said Barton who says people in his own agency have experienced cancer first-hand. “It does hit home, and we just wanted to do our part to try to raise money, especially for the children.”

On the first afternoon in December, Barton and his officer, Arthur McGilton, went to see Tianna Workman at The Shear Element in West for their first shave in about a month.

“It doesn’t bother me. It might bother my wife, but it doesn’t bother me,” McGilton joked about his whiskers.

McGilton’s wife Nikki came to the salon to snag a smooch after the shave.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this,” said Workman.

As of Tuesday, the agency was about $550 short of its $1,000 goal.

Barton said he was going to keep the fundraiser open a little longer.

“It’s hard to give during the holiday season,but just think of it as a Christmas gift and a holiday gift for all those children who are suffering,” said Barton.

Taking it a step further, the Chief is going to allow his officers to pay to keep their beards for the month of December if they donate money to the Beard It Up Campaign or give a new toy to the Kiwanis Club of West.

You can find West PD’s donation page here.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Public Safety Tuesday identified the six people who died in the head-on...
Six killed in head-on Texas highway crash identified
Liberty Hill head coach Jeff Walker died Tuesday, surrounded by family.
Longtime Central Texas football coach dies after 8-year battle with cancer
The fire was reported at around 8:25 p.m. Monday at 2009 Stagecoach Trail in Temple.
Eight local residents, pets, escape from burning house into bitter cold
Police received several calls just after 10 a.m. Tuesday about the gunshot, (Photo by Sam...
Shot fired near local high school
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle

Latest News

Due to COVID-19, the Trees for Troops giveaway for military families will be held in a...
Fort Hood: Trees for Troops drive-thru coming Dec. 11th
The state reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the Central Texas count rose...
State reports record number of new COVID-19 cases; area count rises by more than 500
The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle drive looks a little different from past drives amid a...
Annual Red Kettle drive forced to change because of lack of change amid pandemic
salvation army
Salvation Army will take your cash, your change or your time and talent