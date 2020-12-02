Local police officers grow, shave beards for cancer

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Several Central Texas police departments took part in ‘No Shave November’, some by joining the ‘Beard It Up’ campaign to raise money for childhood cancer.

After a month of scruff, the beards finally came off Tuesday for officers in the City of West.

“If I would have kept going, I could have been Santa Clause,” joked West Police Chief Darryl Barton.

Barton wasn’t a fan of the beard, but he’s a big fan of helping others--something he says is needed this year more than ever, even if it’s a little uncomfortable and harder to see under a facemask.

“It gives officers the opportunity to do something they don’t normally do: grow a full beard,” said Barton.

For the second year, the Chief suspended his department’s no-beard policy for the month of November to join the campaign raising money for childhood cancer.

“We’re a part of ‘Team Brock’ which is the Central Texas portion of the chapter for The Cure Starts Now,” said Barton who says people in his own agency have experienced cancer first-hand. “It does hit home, and we just wanted to do our part to try to raise money, especially for the children.”

On the first afternoon in December, Barton and his officer, Arthur McGilton, went to see Tianna Workman at The Shear Element in West for their first shave in about a month.

“It doesn’t bother me. It might bother my wife, but it doesn’t bother me,” McGilton joked about his whiskers.

McGilton’s wife Nikki came to the salon to snag a smooch after the shave.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this,” said Workman.

As of Tuesday, the agency was about $550 short of its $1,000 goal.

Barton said he was going to keep the fundraiser open a little longer.

“It’s hard to give during the holiday season,but just think of it as a Christmas gift and a holiday gift for all those children who are suffering,” said Barton.

Taking it a step further, the Chief is going to allow his officers to pay to keep their beards for the month of December if they donate money to the Beard It Up Campaign or give a new toy to the Kiwanis Club of West.

You can find West PD’s donation page here.

