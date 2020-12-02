Advertisement

Lon Adams, Slim Jim jerky recipe creator, dies of COVID-19

Alonzo “Lon” T. Adams II, the man who created the formula for Slim Jim beef jerky sticks, has...
Alonzo “Lon” T. Adams II, the man who created the formula for Slim Jim beef jerky sticks, has died from complications of COVID-19.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alonzo “Lon” T. Adams II, the man who created the formula for Slim Jim beef jerky sticks, has died from complications of COVID-19. He was 95.

Lynn Barrow of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Raleigh, North Carolina, confirmed Wednesday that Adams died on Nov. 28. A graveside funeral service was held Wednesday, Barrow said.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Adams was a World War II veteran who survived the Battle of the Bulge despite being shot in the head.

While Slim Jims were first created in 1928, the current formula is Adams’ work. It was described by The New York Times in 1996 as a lengthy process that calls for processed ground beef, chicken meat and other parts, along with a range of spices and chemicals. Adams worked on the jerky recipe for more than 20 years at GoodMark Foods in Garner, North Carolina, from 1968 until his retirement in 1991.

Food processor Conagra Brands bought GoodMark Foods in 1998.

Adams is survived by two children and three grandchildren.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Public Safety Tuesday identified the six people who died in the head-on...
Six killed in head-on Texas highway crash identified
Liberty Hill head coach Jeff Walker died Tuesday, surrounded by family.
Longtime Central Texas football coach dies after 8-year battle with cancer
The woman was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where she died on Sunday.
Woman who died at local hospital after golf cart accident identified
Police received several calls just after 10 a.m. Tuesday about the gunshot, (Photo by Sam...
Shot fired near local high school
The fire was reported at around 8:25 p.m. Monday at 2009 Stagecoach Trail in Temple.
Eight local residents, pets, escape from burning house into bitter cold

Latest News

The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Saturn, Jupiter will align for ‘Christmas Star’ this month
President Donald Trump departs after participating in a video teleconference call with members...
In video, Trump recycles unsubstantiated voter fraud claims
Michael Harper, 56, died Tuesday evening at a Tyler area hospital.
COVID-19 claims the life of 24th state prison system employee
(From left) Coleen Heaton, Marc Shaw with Bubbas 33, and Roman Novian.
Good Samaritans perch on roof of local restaurant to raise money for nonprofit
Election officials face threats as President Trump claims fraud