Rain Goes Away but the Cold Comes For Thursday Morning

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Any rain chance that we had with today’s front has pushed off to the east and we will see some clearing behind the front tonight. Clear sky, colder air behind the front, and northwest winds get our temperatures to drop into the mid 30s overnight. When you combine all of those features though, the overnight/early morning temperatures will feel like the upper 20s and low 30s!

Thursday, we will have some extra cloud cover move back in from the north and that gives us a cool Thursday. Highs will have a range tomorrow -- coldest to the north in the upper 50s to the low/mid 50s in the southern portion of the area. Then comes Thursday night when things get really cold with temperatures right around the freezing mark for all.

We’ve got a warming trend to look forward to though...highs on Friday back into the upper 50s and the 60s return this weekend. Another weak front Sunday should drop temperatures a bit early next week but we’ll likely rebound into the mid-to-upper 60s early next week. Plus, warmer weather is expected mid-week with highs back into the upper 60s...even some areas close to the low 70s. For now, rain chances hold off and sunshine will rule the forecast... for now.

