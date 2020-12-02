Richards returns, Lady Bears pick up win No. 1000

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Lady Bears defeated South Florida 67-62 on Tuesday. This victory is Baylor’s 1,000th win.

Baylor becomes the 15th program in Division I women’s basketball history to achieve 1,000 wins.

Didi Richards returned to the court against South Florida and picked up her first minutes this season since recovering from a spinal nerve injury.

Queen Egbo finished with a career-high 25 points; she had 11 rebounds for her 11th career double-double.

All 10 Lady Bears scored.

