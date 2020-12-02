Advertisement

Richards returns, Lady Bears pick up win No. 1000

Baylor guard DiDi Richards (2) works against South Florida guard Maria Alvarez (1) during the...
Baylor guard DiDi Richards (2) works against South Florida guard Maria Alvarez (1) during the second half of an NCAA women's college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
By Darby Brown
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Lady Bears defeated South Florida 67-62 on Tuesday. This victory is Baylor’s 1,000th win.

Baylor becomes the 15th program in Division I women’s basketball history to achieve 1,000 wins.

Didi Richards returned to the court against South Florida and picked up her first minutes this season since recovering from a spinal nerve injury.

Queen Egbo finished with a career-high 25 points; she had 11 rebounds for her 11th career double-double.

All 10 Lady Bears scored.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Public Safety Tuesday identified the six people who died in the head-on...
Six killed in head-on Texas highway crash identified
Liberty Hill head coach Jeff Walker died Tuesday, surrounded by family.
Longtime Central Texas football coach dies after 8-year battle with cancer
The fire was reported at around 8:25 p.m. Monday at 2009 Stagecoach Trail in Temple.
Eight local residents, pets, escape from burning house into bitter cold
Police received several calls just after 10 a.m. Tuesday about the gunshot, (Photo by Sam...
Shot fired near local high school
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle

Latest News

Classroom Champion
2020 Classroom Champions: Holland's Kyle Frei
Classroom Champion
2020 Classroom Champions: Vanguard’s Erik and Karch Knoll
Liberty Hill head coach Jeff Walker died Tuesday, surrounded by family.
Longtime Central Texas football coach dies after 8-year battle with cancer
Classroom Champion
Classroom Champions: Vanguard's Erik and Karch Knoll