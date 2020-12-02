State reports record number of new COVID-19 cases; area count rises by more than 500

(KWTX) - The state reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the Central Texas count rose by 548 to 34,399 and the regional death toll increased by at least six.

Additional deaths were reported Tuesday in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Hill, Leon and McLennan counties.

The virus’ toll in Central Texas may now be as high as 523, but according to state data Tuesday at least 507 area residents diagnosed with the virus have now died including 119 Bell County residents, four more than the local count of 115; 15 Bosque County residents; 17 Coryell County residents, two more than the local count of 15; 15 Falls County residents; 13 Freestone County residents; eight Hamilton County residents; 19 Hill County residents; 11 Lampasas County residents; 16 Leon County residents; 18 Limestone County residents; 189 McLennan County residents, nine fewer than the local count of 198; nine Milam County residents; four Mills County residents; 38 Navarro County residents, seven fewer than the local count of 45; eight Robertson County residents, two more than the local count of six, and eight San Saba County residents.

The Texas Department of State Health Services Tuesday reported 16,139 additional cases of the virus, 15,182 of them new, for a total of 1,184,250, breaking the previous one-day record for new cases set on Nov. 25.

Of the total, 188,984 cases were active Tuesday, almost double the number of active cases in the state a month ago, and 976,517 patients have recovered.

Almost 10.8 million tests have been administered statewide, and the Lab Test Report Date clinical positivity rate remained unchanged Tuesday at 11.72%.

At least 9,047 patients were hospitalized statewide Tuesday, about 150 more than on Monday, and in the two Trauma Service Areas that include most of Central Texas, the number of patients in hospitals rose from 212 Monday to at least 224.

Tuesday was the first time statewide hospitalizations rose to more than 9,000 since an outbreak during the summer.

County judges in Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties were advised by letter on Sunday that hospitalizations in Trauma Service Area M, to which the counties are assigned, have risen above 15% of total hospitalizations, which triggers capacity reductions per orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The spike in Texas hospitalizations is “unsustainable,” according to a Nov. 22 report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force obtained by the Center for Public Integrity that says the state “continues to be in a full resurgence and mitigation efforts must intensify.”

The report calls for “proactive and focused testing for both the identification of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic individuals.”

The Texas Medical Association School Reopening Workgroup, meanwhile, is recommending schools use rapid antigen testing along with other on-campus safety measures to detect early signs of coronavirus infection among students and staff, which could prevent campus outbreaks and create safer environments on campus.

“Because of the level of false negatives and the occasional false positives, we need to be aware that this kind of screening program is not a panacea and does not replace diagnostic testing which is used by physicians to confirm the cause of symptoms,” Dr. Lerner said. “But a comprehensive school infection plan represents a very small step forward in getting children back to school.” San Antonio epidemiologist Dr. Charles Lemer, a member of the work group, said.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported 317 additional confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday, raising the county’s total to 8,752.

Eighty four of the 317 are new cases.

Reporting of the rest of the additional cases was delayed because of a backlog resulting from a technical error, health district Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.

Of the total, 1,154 cases were active Tuesday, about 200 more than on Monday, and 7,598 patients have recovered.

“What we are seeing right now is still the result of activities contributing to spread prior to Thanksgiving Day. We expect to see the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings in next week’s data,” Robison-Chadwell said.

State data, which include Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 8,541 cases Tuesday, and 119 deaths.

The City of Killeen has dedicated CARES Act funds to provide assistance to residents impacted by the pandemic with city utility payments. Information is available online.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Dec. 19 at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St. in Temple.

The City of Temple has closed some facilities to walk-in traffic through Jan. 18 including the Municipal Building/City Hall; Human Resources; Temple Public Library; Historic Post Office; Parks and Recreation Administration Building; Public Works Service Center; Hillcrest Cemetery, and the Utility Business Office/Municipal Court. Services at the facilities will be available online, by phone, by appointment at curbside or via drive-thru.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Tuesday still showed nine active cases of the virus and a total of 178 since Aug. 1.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Tuesday showed two active cases, one involving a student and one involving a staff member, and a total of 13 student cases and five employee cases since March.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed 231 cases involving students and 266 involving employees since March 16 and 29 student cases and 36 staff cases in the past seven days. The district Tuesday reported active cases involving an employee at Fowler Elementary; two students and an employee at Harker Heights Elementary; a student at Haynes Elementary; a student at Iduma Elementary; an employee at Ira Cross Elementary; an employee at Maude Moore Wood Elementary; a student at Montague Village Elementary; two employees at Nolanville Elementary; a student and an employee at Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary; an employee at Reeces Creek Elementary; a student at Saegert Elementary; three employees and four students at Skipcha Elementary; three employees at Trimmier Elementary; an employee at West Ward Elementary; an employee at Willow Springs Elementary; a student and an employee at Eastern Hills Middle School; two students at Liberty Hill Middle School; an employee at Live Oak Ridge Middle School; an employee at Manor Middle School; a student at Rancier Middle School; two students and an employee at Smith Middle School; a student and two employees at Union Grove Middle School; five students and an employee at Ellison High School; an employee at Harker Heights High School; an employee at Killeen High School; a student and an employee at the KISD Career Center; four students and three employees at Shoemaker High School, and eight employees at non-campus facilities.

The Killeen ISD will offer free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days starting on Thursday at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The district will continue to serve free breakfasts and lunches to all of its students through the end of the school year after the U.S. Department of Agriculture provided additional funding to extend the program beyond Dec. 18. Children through the age of 18 may receive free meals on regular school days until May 27 at all KSID campuses. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed five cases at Temple High School; one at Bonham Middle School; one case at Cater Elementary; one case at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, and one case at Raye-Allen Elementary.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed one case at Belton Early Childhood School; one at Pirtle Elementary; one at Sparta Elementary; one at Tarver Elementary; one at Belton Middle School; two at Lake Belton Middle School; one at North Belton Middle School; two at Belton High School; two at Lake Belton High School, and two at non-campus facilities.

The health district has created a guide for safe holiday practices that’s available online.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Tuesday reported the county’s 198th death from the virus in the county, a 70-year-old man.

State data, based on death certificates and county of residence, showed 189 deaths.

The health district also reported 121 additional confirmed cases of the virus, increasing the county’s total to 14,531.

Of that number, 757 cases were active Tuesday and 13,576 patients have recovered.

Ninety eight patients were hospitalized Tuesday, three fewer than the day before, and 22 of them were on ventilators.

Sixty eight of the 92 are McLennan County residents.

The new cases involve one resident younger than 1; one who ranges in age from 1 to 10; five who range in age from 11 to 17; 21 who range in age from 18 to 25; six who range in age from 26 to 29; 23 residents in their 30s; 14 residents in their 40s; 20 residents in their 50s; 16 residents in their 60s; 10 residents in their 70s, and four who are 80 or older.

Hospitalizations in the state Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County have risen above 15% of total hospitalizations, which triggers capacity reductions per orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton issued order that says, “For the past 7 days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients in Trauma Service Area M as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent, making it an area of high hospitalizations As a result, all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms, exercise facilities and classes, museums and libraries in McLennan County are required to return to maximum 50 percent occupancy levels. The opt-in certification allowing bars to operate also must be decertified due to the hospitalization rate.”

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. Additional details are available online.

The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 67 active cases Tuesday, 56 involving students, nine involving staff and two involving faculty. Over the past seven days, 13 cases have been confirmed for a clinical positivity rate of 1.1%. Since Aug 1, 1,565 cases have been confirmed. Fall semester on-campus instruction has mostly ended. Remote instruction was scheduled on Monday and Tuesday. Spring classes begin on Jan. 19.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed seven active cases Tuesday, four involving students. Over the past three weeks, 205 cases have been confirmed, 174 involving students and 31 staff.

The Waco ISD dashboard Tuesday showed 106 cumulative cases involving students, 117 involving staff and eight involving personnel designated as “other.” The district Tuesday reported one active case at Dean Highland Elementary.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed two active cases involving students and three involving staff at Castleman Creek Elementary; one involving a student at Hewitt Elementary; one involving a student and one involving a staff member at South Bosque Elementary; one involving a staff member at Speegleville Elementary; one involving a student at Spring Valley Elementary; one involving a student and two involving staff at Woodway Elementary; two involving students and one involving a staff member at River Valley Intermediate; six involving students and six involving staff at Midway Middle School; six involving students and two involving staff at Midway High School, and one involving an employee at a non-campus facility.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Tuesday showed one case involving a student and one involving an employee at Lorena Primary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Lorena Middle; four involving students and two involving employees at Lorena High, and one involving a staff member at an on-campus facility.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed two active cases at Mart High School.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed two active cases at McGregor Primary; two active cases at McGregor Elementary; one active case at Isbill Junior High, and two active cases at McGregor High School.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County Tuesday was still reporting 1,309 total cases and 15 deaths.

Of the total, 390 cases were active and 904 patients have recovered.

State data, which include Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates, showed 2,539 confirmed cases, 2,117 recoveries and a 17th death.

Among the county’s most recent active cases are one involving a Copperas Cove girl who’s younger than 10; one involving a female Copperas Cove resident ranging in age from 10 to 19; two involving Copperas Cove men in their 20s; one involving a Copperas Cove woman in her 20s; two involving Copperas Cove women in their 30s; one involving a Copperas Cove man in his 30s; one involving a Copperas Cove woman in her 40s; one involving a Copperas Cove man in his 40s; one involving a Copperas Cove woman in her 50s; one involving a Copperas Cove man in his 50s; one involving a Copperas Cove woman in her 60s, and one involving a Copperas Cove man in his 70s.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed 27 active cases at Gatesville High School, 22 involving students; 12 cases at the junior high, nine involving students; nine cases at the intermediate school, seven involving students; five cases at the elementary school, three involving students; 12 cases at the primary school, four involving students, and three case involving administration staff.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed seven cases involving students and three involving staff at Copperas Cove High School; one involving an employee at Crossroads High School; one involving a student and two involving employees at Copperas Cove Junior High; two involving students and two involving employees at S.C., Lee Junior High; one involving an employee at Clements Parsons Elementary; one involving a student at Fairview Jewell Elementary; one involving an employee at House Creek Elementary; one involving a student at Martin Walker Elementary; six involving employees at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, and one involving an employee at the District Service and Training Center.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday showed 72 cases involving inmates and 26 cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 450 inmates were on medical restriction and 74 were isolated; three cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit in Gatesville; three cases involving inmates and 12 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 154 inmates were medically restricted and two were medically isolated; six cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville where one inmate was isolated; one case involving an inmate and four involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville where 100 inmates were restricted and one was isolated, and three cases involving inmates and five involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville where 22 inmates were restricted and four were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County reported 813 confirmed cases Tuesday.

Of the total, 697 patients have recovered.

Fifteen residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported 34 cases involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 79 inmates were medically restricted and one was isolated, and 42 cases involving inmates and eight involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 365 inmates were medically restricted and 42 were medically isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County reported 794 confirmed cases Tuesday.

Of the total, 686 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 18 lives in the county, according to state data.

The first resident to die was a Mexia woman in her late 50s to early 60s with underlying health conditions who died on March 31 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County reported 1,877 confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday, an increase of 56 since the last report and 853 probable cases for a total of 2,730.

Of that number, 264 cases were active, 14 patients were hospitalized and 2,421 have recovered.

The virus has claimed 45 lives in the county, according to local data.

State data showed 38 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Tuesday Bosque County was reporting 531 cases and 461 recoveries. State data based on death certificates and county of residence showed 15 deaths.

Freestone County reported a total of 519 cases Tuesday. Of the total 471 patients have recovered. Thirteen residents have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported three cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County reported 298 cases Tuesday. Of the total 236 patients have recovered. State data showed an eighth death in the county.

Hill County reported a total of 1,232 cases Tuesday and 950 recoveries. A 19th resident has died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard Tuesday showed three active cases involving staff at its Hillsboro campus. The Hillsboro ISD Tuesday reported three student cases at the elementary school; three student cases and one employee case at the intermediate school; six student cases and one employee case at the junior high, and 14 student and four staff cases at the high school.

Lampasas County reported 399 cases Tuesday and 325 recoveries. Eleven residents have died. On-campus instruction at Lampasas High School has been suspended until Dec. 7. Remote learning started on Nov. 27 after 22 active cases involving students and staff were confirmed on campus.

Leon County reported 449 cases Tuesday and 392 recoveries. State data showed a 16th death.

Milam County reported 668 confirmed cases Tuesday, an increase of 25. Of the total, 38 cases were active, four patients were hospitalized and 621 have recovered. Nine residents have died.

Mills County reported 150 cases Tuesday and 102 recoveries. State data showed four deaths. The county’s first death from the virus was reported on Oct. 21.

Robertson County was reporting 535 confirmed cases Tuesday. Of the total, 62 cases were active and 467 patients have recovered. Six residents have died, according to local data. State data showed eight deaths. The Bremond ISD has switched to remote instruction for the remainder of the week after more than 120 students and staff were out sick Monday. And the suspension of on-campus instruction could last longer than that. “I fully expect our numbers to continue to rise so there is a good chance that we will be remote until after the Christmas break, but we will not make that call until Friday,” the post said. “We want you to be prepared. We do not have enough subs to cover classes or enough bus drivers to run routes. This is NOT what we want to do but feel like it is best for the health of our staff and students,” the post said.

San Saba County reported 312 cases Tuesday and 244 recoveries. Eight residents have now died, state data showed. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported five cases involving inmates and seven involving employees Tuesday at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 22 inmates were medically restricted and four were isolated.

