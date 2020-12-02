Strong start to December as S&P 500 index sets another high

(AP) - Stocks scored more record highs on Wall Street Tuesday, a day after the S&P 500 closed out November with its biggest monthly gain since April.

The benchmark index climbed 1.1% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.3%.

Both beat the all-time highs they set on Friday.

Stocks have been ramping higher in recent weeks as investors focus on the possibility that coronavirus vaccines could soon help usher in a fuller global economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered just below 30,000. Treasury yields rose in another sign that investors were feeling more optimistic about the economy.

