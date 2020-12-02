Woman who died at local hospital after golf cart accident identified

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who died at a local hospital after falling from a golf cart on Thanksgiving Day as Blanca Olivas, 40 of Bartlett.

Olivas was one of four people riding on the golf cart, which was southbound on Blackberry Road in Salado.

She fell into the road while trying to climb from the rear to the front of the golf cart, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said Wednesday.

Olivas suffered head injuries in the fall and was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where she died late Sunday night.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.