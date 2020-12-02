Advertisement

Vandals target another Central Texas church

Vandals targeted the First Baptist Church overnight in Groesbeck, spray painting graffiti on the church’s activity center and on a maintenance building.(Groesbeck Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) – Vandals targeted the First Baptist Church overnight in Groesbeck, spray painting graffiti on the church’s activity center and on a maintenance building.

The vandalism was reported Wednesday at the church on North Ellis Street.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Groesbeck Police Department at 254-729-3497.

Tips may also be submitted through the department’s tip411 app.

In July vandals spray-painted what appeared to be satanic and anarchy symbols on the front of Mt. Cavalry Church of God at 128 North 12th St. and also the words “I’ll be on Satan’s lap.”

The church’s pastor, Lee Ford, discovered the vandalism while checking the mail on July 29.

A window was broken out at the nearby Sweet Home Baptist Church at 511 North 14th St.

Ford said he believes the vandalism was racially motivated.

Nickolas Callen Harborth, 19, has been indicted for criminal mischief, damage/destroy worship or school, a third-degree felony in connection with the vandalism at the two predominantly Black churches.

Harborth, 19 was arrested on July 31.

A 15-year-old boy was also arrested.

His name was not released because of his age.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

